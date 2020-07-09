Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) updates on Q2 Asanko Gold Mine, a 50:50 JV with Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) managed and operated by Galiano.

Proceeds of $101.3M generated from gold sales of 61,385 ounces at an average realized price of $1,651 per ounce

Record gold production of 69,772 ounces

Mined 1.36Mt of ore, including 0.62Mt of ore from Esaase

Processed a record 1.64Mt of ore with an average gold grade of 1.4 grams per tonne.

"As a result of receiving $15M in distributions from the AGM, the Company's financial position continued to strengthen with our corporate cash and receivables balance increasing to approximately $68 million at quarter-end with no debt."

The Company expects to release its results before the market opens on July 30.

Source: Press Release