Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) files to register 46,577,947 share on behalf of a selling shareholder in a new offering. The filing was to register the L Catterton shares from the company's previously announced capital raise.

NCLH won't receive any proceeds from the offering.

Also of interest, the company's auditor no longer has a going concern warning tagged on the cruise line operator. PricewaterhouseCoopers concluded that management has taken enough actions to remove that substantial doubt.

Shares of NCLH are down 0.75% premarket to $15.87 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.03 to $59.78.

