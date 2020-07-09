Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reports organic business net sales growth of 11.1% and core business net sales growth of 12.2% in FQ1.

Leadership Brand net sales increased 15.7% and online channel net sales up ~33%.

Gross margin rate grew 180 bps to 42.6%, primarily due to a favorable product mix, the favorable impact of the Drybar Products acquisition, a favorable channel mix within the Housewares segment and lower air freight.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 110 bps to 16.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 20% to $76M.

Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing an outlook for FY2021.

Shares up 7.5% premarket.

Previously: Helen of Troy EPS beats by $1.04, beats on revenue (July 9)