Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reports organic business net sales growth of 11.1% in FQ1.

The company recorded core business net sales growth of 12.2%.

Leadership Brand net sales increased 15.7% and and online channel net sales up ~33%.

Gross margin rate leveraged 180 bps to 42.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 110 bps to 16.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 20% to $76M.

Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing an outlook for FY2021.

Previously: Helen of Troy EPS beats by $1.04, beats on revenue (July 9)