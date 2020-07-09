AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) is up 8% premarket after entering into a clinical trial agreement (CTA) with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to support the latter's Phase 1/2a trial of Ampligen (rintatolimod) in combination with interferon alfa-2b, in cancer patients with COVID-19. Roswell Park is the sponsor of the new clinical trial.

The initial Phase 1 portion of the study is planned to evaluate 12-24 patients receiving both Ampligen and interferon alfa-2b at escalating doses.

Once the Phase I portion is complete, the Phase 2a portion of this study will be initiated, with patients randomized into two arms: one receiving the two-drug combination and a control group who will not receive Ampligen or interferon alfa-2b but will receive best available care.

AIM ImmunoTech is helping to fund the study and will provide Ampligen (rintatolimod) at no charge.