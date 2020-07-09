Vizsla Resources (OTCQB:VIZSF) to sell 13.69M units at C$1.87/unit, for gross proceeds of C$25M, on a bought deal private placement basis.
Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share at C$2.40.
Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.674M units, resulting in an additional C$5M in gross proceeds.
Net proceeds will be used to advance the Panuco project, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Closing date is July 30, 2020.