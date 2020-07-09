Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) has officially filed a list of concessions to the European Commission in its effort to win antitrust approval for its planned purchase of Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) transportation unit:

A transfer of Bombardier Transportation's contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train platform.

The divestment of the Alstom Coradia Polyvalent mainline train platform and the Reichshoffen production site in France.

The divestment of the Bombardier TALENT 3 mainline train platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

Providing access to certain interfaces and products for some of Bombardier Transportation's Signalling On-Board Units and Train Control Management Systems.

Bombardier also reaffirmed that the transportation unit sale remains on track to close in the first half of 2021.