Credit Suisse upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to an Outperform rating on its expectation for a faster sales and profit recovery in relation to peers.

"Strong operational execution, a compelling value proposition and contribution from off-premise gives us confidence in the sales recovery trajectory, with TXRH's suburban exposure, loyal customer base and booth seating layout as benefits for on-premise recovery. Attractive steakhouse category dynamics, structural casual dining tailwinds and a strong balance sheet well position the company to invest for future market share gains."

The firm sees TXRH returning to a double-digit earnings algorithm in FY22.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $63 to Texas Roadhouse, which is ~23.5X the near-term EPS estimate and above the average Wall Street PT of $53.84.