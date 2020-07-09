Citing ongoing cloud growth, Wedbush lifts Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target form $220 to $260.

Analyst Daniel Ives says the pandemic-related remote work trend "is further catalyzing more enterprises to make the strategic cloud shift with Microsoft across the board."

Ives thinks the momentum is in the "early days of playing out."

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on "top pick" Microsoft. The company has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

Related: In the fiscal Q3 report in April, Microsoft Azure revenue decelerated to a 61% Y/Y growth, down from 62% in FQ2 and 75% in the prior year's quarter.

Microsoft will report FQ4 results on July 22.