Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) inks an agreement with privately held Kymera Therapeutics aimed at developing and commercializing protein degrader therapies targeting an enzyme called interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) in patients with immuno-inflammatory disorders.

The companies will also collaborate on a second earlier-stage program.

Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi will pay Kymera $150M in upfront cash for global rights to its small molecule IRAK4 protein degraders in inflammation and immunology indications and the second earlier-stage program. Kymera will be eligible to receive up to $2B in milestones and royalties on net sales.

Kymera will advance the IRAK4 program through Phase 1 development. Sanofi will take over from there. Kymera will have the option to participate in the clinical development and commercialization of both programs (on a 50/50 basis) in the U.S. while retaining global rights to its IRAK4 program in oncology.