Looking for investor backing to spin off its energy business, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) must drive ahead with the planned breakup as it's the best way to refocus and boost the share price, according to CEO Joe Kaeser.

"The single biggest potential on that move, which is hopefully going to be approved today, will be a rerating of Siemens AG," he added. "This is not about bringing Siemens Energy to the market, it's also about derisking the parent company."

Siemens Energy makes turbines for power plants and wind farms. If the spinoff is approved, the first shares will begin trading on Sep. 28.