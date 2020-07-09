Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) estimates its book value per common share was $15.68 at June 30, 2020.

That's 33% higher than the stock's closing price of $11.78 on that day and up 2.8% from the estimated BVPS of $15.25 at May 31.

The estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of 9 cents per common share, payable on July 27, 2020 to holders of record on June 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020.

EFC's quarterly book value per share:

