Walgreens Boots (WBA) fiscal Q3 results:

Revenues: $34,631M (+0.1%).

Net loss: ($1,708M) (-266.6%); loss/share: ($1.95) (+272.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $723M (-46.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.83 (-43.5%).

CF Ops (3 months): $914M (-54.8%).

Gross margin of 18.9% vs. consensus of 20.3%, adversely impacted by shift from higher to lower margin categories and by higher supply chain costs.

Adverse sales impact of ~$700M to $750M, which was almost entirely from the company's non-U.S. businesses.

During the quarter, the company partly mitigated the impact of COVID-19 by continuing to curtail costs, including temporary store closures, furloughing more than 16,000 UK employees, decreasing store hours and reducing rents at some locations.

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $4.65 - 4.75; including estimated COVID-19 impacts of $1.03 to $1.14 per share.

In the UK, retail conditions are expected to remain very depressed, despite gradual easing of restrictions.

The Company increased quarterly dividend by 2.2% to $0.4675/share.

The Company announced job cuts of up to 4,000 positions, about 7% of workforce.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

