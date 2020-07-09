Two years after going public in the U.S., Chinese video site Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is considering a secondary listing in Hong Kong, according to Reuters sources.

The company is holding preliminary talks with investment banks about listing between 5% and 10% of its shares.

BILI can't list in Hong Kong until next year since listing rules require at least 2 financial years of good regulatory compliance on another exchange.

Several Chinese peers have launched Hong Kong listings amid U.S.-China tensions. Alibaba raised $12.9B in a listing late last year, followed by JD.com ($3.9B) and NetEase ($3.1B).