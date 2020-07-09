Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) +1.6% pre-market after saying it expects the majority of curtailed volumes will be brought back on production by the end of July, citing significant improvements to operating costs and netback pricing.

Production curtailments averaged 11K boe/day during Q2, totaling 32K boe/day on a net basis.

Noble says it funded ~$100M in investments during Q2, even as it delivered record low unit production costs of $6.61/boe and cut G&A costs nearly 40% Y/Y to $63M.

During the quarter, the company says it delivered 350K boe/day, including 248K boe/day from U.S. onshore.

Two months ago, Noble announced plans to curtail oil production by 5K-10K bbl/day in May and 30K-40K bbl/day in June from U.S. onshore assets.