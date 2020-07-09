Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) inks an agreement with DynPort Vaccine Company to coordinate U.S. government funding efforts for AdCOVID, its single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

If successful with the funding, DynPort will provide program management, drug development activity integration and regulatory support services for AdCOVID.

Altimmune expects to launch manufacturing this quarter followed by a Phase 1 clinical trial in Q4.

The company has secured government funding for two other programs: NasoShield, a single-dose intranasal anthrax vaccine candidate, and T-COVID, an intranasal therapeutic for early COVID-19. Both are based on the same replication-deficient adenovirus 5 platform as AdCOVID.