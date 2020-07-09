Credit Suisse starts off coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) with an Outperform rating from Neutral on its view that the company is a best-in-class operator in casual dining that trades at an attractive valuation.

The firm points to heightened focus by Darden on employees leading to industry-leading retention, a well-capitalized balance sheet and effective leveraging of its scale to generate efficiencies.

"Near term, we expect the pace of sales recovery will be the most meaningful catalyst, though improvements in the variable cost profile across the portfolio should allow DRI to return to prior margin levels ahead of a full sales recovery. Long term, we believe the portfolio is structurally well positioned to benefit from industry supply contraction."

Expectations for Darden are for FY22 to largely be at parity with FY19 earnings power, and a return to the HSD/LDD earnings algorithm in FY23.

CS assigns a price target of $95 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $85.52.