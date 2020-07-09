Great Panther Mining (NYSEMKT:GPL) announces total quarterly production of 38,540 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq oz) from its three 100% owned mines in Tucano in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex in Mexico and including record monthly production in June at Tucano since its acquisition in early 2019.

The company expects to produce 146,000-158,000 Au eq oz in 2020, including the addition of 2020 production guidance for Topia which is being provided for the first time.

The company plans to release Q2 earnings results after the close of markets on August 5

GPL +4.1% premarket to $0.6

Source: Press Release