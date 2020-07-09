Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) surges 72% premarket after its target acquisition Company, Impact Biomedical, published results from its in-vitro testing with Equivir and Linebacker, its proprietary compounds, and 3F Biofragrance against COVID-19 in independent laboratory testing.

Equivir and Linebacker demonstrated in-vitro success as a treatment, as well as a prophylactic protecting the cells from infection by the virus.

According to Impact Biomedical, 3F Biofragrance was successful as a surface disinfectant, killing the virus in concentrations as low as 1/5000 after 15 seconds in the in vitro testing.

These in vitro results confirm the predictions of advanced computational molecular docking in which Equivir and Linebacker bind with a high affinity to the COVID-19 helicase and protease.

Equivir and Linebacker also caused transformational change in the host ACE-2 receptor, interfering with the virus's ability to interact and infect the host cell. The binding affinity of components of 3F Biofragrance were also observed during molecular docking.

DSS announced its acquisition of Impact Biomedical in March 2020.