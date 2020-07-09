Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares closed yesterday up over 7% , and Citi analyst Jason Bazinet thinks investors "may have overreacted" to the subscription tier speculation.

Bazinet says a subscription service "makes sense," but there are "many unknowns."

The analyst cites a user survey showing 10% of respondents would pay for an ad-free subscription service with analytics. Without ads, Bazinet sees limited revenue contribution from the service.

If Twitter does launch the service, Bazinet estimates annual pricing of $50 for U.S. users and $20 for international, assuming a 5% penetration rate for a base case and 10% for the bull case.

Yesterday's rally baked in the base case, says Bazinet.

TWTR shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $35.72.

Previously: Twitter shares pop 7% on speculation of subscription service (Jul. 08 2020)