Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales in China through its joint ventures rose 3% to 158,589 units in Q2 to outpace rival GM. The positive sales growth for a quarter was the first in three years.

The automaker says strong consumer demand and favorable product mix supported by new vehicle launches helped drive the sales rebound.

The company's refreshed vehicle lineup, including the addition of the all-new Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair. Sales were particularly strong in the commercial vehicle and luxury segments during the month.

Ford China intends to build on its sales momentum by accelerating the launch of new products and localization strategies.