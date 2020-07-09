National Grid (NYSE:NGG) -6.6% pre-market after U.K. energy industry regulator Ofgem announced new price control and investment plans.

Ofgem's proposals include a five-year investment of ~£25B ($31.4B) to transform the country's energy networks.

The regulator also is cutting in half the allowed rate of return for network companies, meaning less money will go to their profits and more to driving network improvements.

National Grid says it is "extremely disappointed" with Ofgem’s draft determination for price controls and the proposals leave it concerned "as to our ability to deliver resilient and reliable networks."

Morgan Stanley analysts anticipate a negative reaction for National Grid and SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY) due to the lower than expected allowed return, which likely will lead to earnings downgrades for both stocks.

National Grid recently reported an FY 2020 pretax profit of £1.75B, down from £1.84B in the prior fiscal year, and forecast a coronavirus hit of £400M to underlying earnings in FY 2021.