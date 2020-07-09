Online gaming company Golden Nugget Online is now active on the Nasdaq after blank check entity Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) purchased it at the end of June. The name will eventually be changed to Golden Nugget, and symbol to GNOG.

Golden Nugget is owned by Tilman Fertitta, the CEO of Landry's and owner of the Houston Rockets of the NBA. Golden Nugget customers can wager on NBA games, but not those involving the Rockets.

The valuation of Golden Nugget at the time of the purchase was $745M.