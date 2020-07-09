As people stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Pentair (NYSE:PNR) should benefit from a surge in pool purchases, according to Bank of America.

Analyst Andrew Obin double-upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform with a $46 price target.

The pools division accounts for about 33% of the firm's total revenue (40% of it is profit) and should lead Pentair to report a "solid" earnings beat for the second quarter.

In other company news, Steve Pilla was named to Pentair's executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer effective August 3, 2020.