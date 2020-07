CLNE, NTES among premarket gainers

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) +69% after its target acquisition Company, Impact Biomedical reports positive results of equivir and linebacker for treatment of COVID-19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) +35% .

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) +19% .

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) +17% .

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) +15% on XHANCE promotion deal with Kaléo

CynergisTek (NYSEMKT:CTEK) +15% on renewal contracts worth $0.95M.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +14% on utility expansion with successful EUA amendment.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +12% .

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) +12% on partnering with Esports Entertainment to launch inaugural VIE.gg CS:GO legend series tournament.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) +11% .

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +10% .

Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) +10% .

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +10% .

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) +9% as FDA OKs Osmotica Pharma's Upneeq eye drop for droopy eyelid.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +9% on Q2 preliminary results.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +9% as lenders agree to extend debt terms.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) +9% .

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) +9% as FDA OKs emergency use of Enzo Bio's COVID-19 test.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) +8% .

FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) +8% .

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +7% .

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +7% on launching MyoCare.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +7% on partnership with Gallery Carts to launch all-electric mobile food solution.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) +7% .