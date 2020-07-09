With shares up nearly 98% this quarter, Barclays says CoreLogic's (NYSE:CLGX) valuation already priced in the higher earnings and acquisition potential.

Analyst Mark DeVries cuts the real estate data company from Overweight to Equal-Weight but raises the target from $55 to $70.

The firm was bullish on CoreLogic's momentum from restructuring and "better than origination volumes" driving earnings higher, but DeVries says this thesis has "played out."

DeVries does expect upside origination numbers in 2021 and 2022 and raises his earnings estimates.

Related: Earlier this week, CoreLogic rejected Cannae's unsolicited $65/share acquisition offer.