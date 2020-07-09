Thinly traded nano cap Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) jumps 20% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to results from a food effect study in 36 healthy volunteers that showed administration with ACER-001 in a fasted state increased systemic exposure of phenylbutyrate (PBA), phenylacetate (PAA) and phenylacetylglutamine (PAGN) levels compared to fed state, demonstrating its potential to improve disease management in patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) when compared to currently approved treatments requiring administration with food.

Currently approved therapies for UCDs, including Buphenyl (sodium phenylbutyrate) and Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate), are required to be administered with food.

Results from a bioequivalence study showed that ACER-001 was bioequivalent to Buphenyl.

The company says an in silico pharmacokinetics model showed that ACER-001 administered in a fasted state required 30% less PBA to achieve a comparable therapeutic benefit in a fed state.

ACER-001 is a taste-masked immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate.

Development is ongoing.