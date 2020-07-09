Cowen analyst George Mihalos downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Market Perform from Outperform after a runup in the shares has "more than priced in all the good news from the Cash App business" but hasn't accounted for the multi-year recovery that the Seller business will need.

Square' stock gained 49% in the past month and 97% in the past six months:

Square slips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Sees the pandemic as a "tale of two cities," in that it bolsters the fast-growing Cash App ecosytem while hurting the larger Seller ecosystem.

Boosts price target to $119 from $79.

Meanwhile Evercore ISI analyst Rayna Kumar lifts Square's price target to $131 from $48 after a new sum-of-the-parts analysis; keeps rating at In-Line.

Values Seller at $25 per share and Cash App at $107 per share; cuts 2020 revenue estimate by 1% for lower gross payment volume.

Estimates that SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans extension will add $30M of revenue in Q2 and $20M in Q3.

Sees the fintech's focus on micro-merchants as its biggest risk.

Both Kumar's and Mihalos's ratings agree with Quant rating of Neutral and are less optimistic than the SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

