Bank of America is positive on Gap's (NYSE:GPS) new Yeezy collaboration, but remains skeptical on a full turnaround for the retailer.

"While this will bring newness, we have doubts around the impact’s duration and see an elevated risk of distractions from the partnership (i.e. West recently tweeted he is running for President)," notes analyst Lorraine Hutchinson.

The firm keeps an Underperform rating on Gap in place due to struggle for profitability.

The Yeezy-Gap arrangement is also seen as presenting a brand risk for Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The Gap collaboration is seen accelerating the democratisation of Yeezy, but removes Adidas' ownership and benefit from the process.

Gap and Adidas have both struggled this year, but trade well off their pandemic lows.