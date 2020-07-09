The "historic shock" of COVID-19 could impact the company for the next seven years, Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) CEO Warren East warned on Thursday.

Aircraft powered by the company's turbines logged a 75% drop in flying hours in Q2 as governments locked down travel, reducing demand for maintenance services that provide the bulk of profit.

The company already burned through £3B in the first half of the year and is borrowing an added £2B to help it through the downturn.

Rolls-Royce also expects to make two-thirds of its announced 9,000 global job cuts this year. It will prioritize voluntary measures, but there will be some dismissals.