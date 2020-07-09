Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) acquires substantially all the assets of First Resource, a provider of finance and insurance and sales training products to auto dealers.

First Resource will become a part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services and will continue to be led by James Nelson and Lynn Meyer.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

In May, Brown & Brown completed the acquisition of Loan Protector Insurance Services, which focuses on lender placed insurance and insurance tracking services for the mortgage servicing industry.