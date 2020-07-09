Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) -0.6% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q2 revenues of C$40.8M, below analyst consensus C$53.9M, as it received 12,300 attributable gold equiv. oz.

Osisko says its cash operating margin on royalties and streams reached a record of 94.8%, excluding offtakes, during the quarter.

The company says several assets were temporarily placed on care and maintenance by operating partners in Q2 due to COVID-19, but the affected assets have now largely resumed operations.

For Q1, Osisko reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 on revenues of $37.8M, +13% Y/Y.