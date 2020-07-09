ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces its latest preclinical findings indicating Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside) inhibits replication of a form of COVID-19 infection, in mouse cells.

The preclinical study results were published July 8 on scientific publishing website bioRxiv.org.

The previous study demonstrated that the levels of the coenzyme NAD+ were depleted up to 80% in Coronavirus-infected cells.

Consistent with those findings, the new study showed that the loss of NAD+ appeared to disrupt genes involved with cell defense which can impair cells’ innate immune response.

The researchers hypothesized that if NAD+ depletion worsened cells’ defenses and aided viral replication, raising NAD+ levels with nicotinamide riboside may have an anti-viral effect.

These latest results confirmed their hypothesis by demonstrating that cell lines infected with a type of Coronavirus had decreased viral replication when supplemented with Niagen.

The collaborative research team also found that the activity of antiviral PARP enzymes was upregulated by boosting NAD pharmacologically.