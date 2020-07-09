KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares dip 1% pre-market to $202.57 after Cowen downgrades the company from Outperform to Market Perform.

The semiconductor equipment company was one of Krish Sankar's "favorite names," but the current valuation reflects a more balanced risk profile. KLA shares are up nearly 80% from a March low.

Sankar expects Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to outperform KLA over the next 6-12 months and sees KLA's long-term earnings potential as "not as attractive" as its peers.

Cowen raises KLA's price target from $178 to $200.

KLA will report fiscal Q4 results on August 3. Consensus estimates expect $1.42B in revenue and $2.41 EPS.