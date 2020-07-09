ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, a group of disorders characterized by destruction and inflammation of small vessels.

The company initially filed a marketing application in 2018 seeking conditional approval based on Phase 2 data. It withdraw the filing in January 2019 after deciding to wait for results from a Phase 3 study so it could file for full approval.

Small molecule avacopan inhibits the complement C5a receptor which plays a key role in the inflammatory process.