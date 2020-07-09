Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management launches the Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG), marking the firm's sixth Access fixed-income ETF and its second Access IG corporate bond ETF.

Seeks to offer smart beta exposure to 1-5-year investment grade corporate bonds.

Priced at 14 basis points.

"We believe the underlying index methodology, which has been designed to minimize exposure to issuers showing certain signs of deterioration, is particularly relevant given today’s uncertain economic outlook," the company said.

The passively managed ETF seeks to track the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Investment-Grade Corporate Bond 1-5 Years Index, owned and calculated by FTSE Fixed Income LLC using concepts developed with GSAM.

GSAM had initially filed plans to offer the ETF along with the five other Access ETFs last August.