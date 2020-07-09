Janney is sorting things out in the theme park sector today with several ratings actions.

The firm upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to a Buy rating from Hold on what it calls attractive valuation at current levels. The analyst team also highlighted Six Flags' broader exposure to some of the biggest U.S. markets as a positive. Six Flags management is also seen as having an opportunity to make changes with the investor focus on quarterly earnings reduced.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was cut to a Neutral rating from Buy on Janney's view that the high mix of revenue from California and Florida is a negative if destination vacations are reduced.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was also dropped to Neutral from Buy due its heavy reliance on just two theme parks (Knotts Berry Farm, Cedar Point).