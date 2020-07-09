The FDA has signed off on Fate Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FATE) IND to start clinical development of FT819, an off-the-shelf allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting CD19+ malignancies.

The company says FT819 is the first CAR T therapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell line, one of several feature designed to boost safety and efficacy.

A Phase 1 trial in up to 297 adult patients with advanced B-cell leukemias and lymphomas is next up.