Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) advances its hepatitis B virus (HBV) program evaluating EDP-514 across different patient populations.

The company initiated, as planned, a Phase 1b clinical trial, in viremic HBV patients, and resumed its ongoing Phase 1b study in HBV patients treated with a nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NUC-suppressed patients), which was previously paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary safety and virologic data from Phase 1b study in viremic HBV patients are expected in H1 2021.

Topline data from Phase 1b NUC-suppressed patients are expected in Q2 2021.

Both the studies will enroll 24 patients each.

EDP-514 is a novel class II HBV core inhibitor that has Fast Track Designation from the FDA.