Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) says it expects Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to exceed preliminary guidance, saying it is "extremely encouraged by the signs of continuing recovery in solid waste activity."

Waste Connections now sees Q2 revenues declining 4.7% Y/Y, vs. previous guidance for a 6% drop, and anticipates adjusted EBITDA margin to fall by 90-100 basis points Y/Y, vs. its earlier outlook for a decline of ~200 bps.

The company expects Q2 solid waste revenue on a same store basis will fall 5.3% Y/Y, down just 1.3% excluding Canada and the northeast U.S.

Waste Connections reported revenues of $1.37B in Q2 2019.