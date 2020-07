EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) +13% PM after yesterday's Q3 results beats top line estimates.

Q3 highlights: Revenues decreased 10.1% Y/Y to $66.1M.

EXFO's top customer accounted for 9.6% of sales, while the top three totaled 18.2%.

IFRS net earnings totaled $3.2M (includes wage subsidy of $2.4M after-tax).

Bookings fell to $59.1M from a year-ago $69.6M; book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.89, from a prior-year 0.95.

Gross margin (before D&A) was 57.7% vs a 58.6% year-ago.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 28.6% vs. 32.3% year-ago.

R&D expenses were 13.9% of sales vs a 16.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.7M vs. a $7.9M.

