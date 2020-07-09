Consistent with the commentary from airline execs this week, Cowen sees airline traffic returning in an incremental manner over a long period.

"There has been some optimism lately related to demand, but we continue to believe it will take 3 to 5 years before we return to 2019 traffic levels," updates analyst Helane Becker.

"The airlines are making long-term fleet decisions and are working with labor to make permanent cuts to their workforce. These actions wouldn’t be taking place if the expectation of a V-shaped recovery, which some in the market continue to call for, was well founded. In our view, the recovery has been more like a swoosh, with the improvement gradual rather than step function," she adds.

The recent modest improvement in bookings and traffic has been driven by leisure passengers flying to Florida beaches, Las Vegas and Mountain West destinations, notes Becker. She also points out that American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) have been the most aggressive about acquiring aircraft in the market.

A recent consumer survey suggests that a significant percentage of consumers remain anxious about flying.

