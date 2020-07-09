The Circulatory System Devices Panel of the FDA's Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 27, to review Neovasc's (NASDAQ:NVCN) marketing application seeking approval of the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of patients with refractory angina pectoris who are unsuitable for revascularization by coronary artery bypass grafting or percutaneous coronary intervention, a Breakthrough Device-tagged indication.

Reducer, an hour-glass-shaped stent-like device that is implanted in the large vein that drains blood from the heart muscle, was CE Mark-certified in November 2011.