Ahead of fiscal Q3 earnings, Morgan Stanley upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increases the price target by $40 to $175, matching the Street high.

Analyst Meta Marshall cites "uncaptured value" in the software business, diminishing hardware headwinds, and "increased confidence" in F5's earnings power.

For software, Marshall praises the installed base and "attractive recurring revenue / cash flow dynamics."

F5 is expected to report earnings later this month. Consensus estimates see $571.62M in revenue with $2.03 EPS.