Two top cytogeneticists from leading institutions in The Netherlands and France presented their research data comparing data generated with Bionano Genomics' (NASDAQ:BNGO) Saphyr system against gold standard cytogenetic methods consisting of karyotyping, FISH, and/or chromosomal microarray in patients with a variety of constitutional or inherited genetic disorders and in patients with leukemias.

Each presentation showed 100% concordance between Saphyr and gold-standard cytogenetic testing along with other discoveries that extend the capabilities of the current standard of care.

In patients with leukemia, Saphyr enabled crucial discoveries including novel fusion events never described before in that disease.

Also, Saphyr solved previously unidentified genetic diseases by finding novel mutations.