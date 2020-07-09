There are mixed fortunes for Consumer Staples stocks as Walgreens and Costco went in different directions.

Walgreens (WBA, -5.5% ), fell in premarket trading after missing sharply on earnings expectations, citing the COVID impact. It had mixed news for shareholders, boosting its dividend and suspending buybacks, but those looking at operations will be concerned about a plan for 4,000 job cuts.

Costco (COST, +1.75% ) was higher after seeing comparable sales rising 11.5% in June, easily topping the consensus estimate for a gain of 4.2%.

The sector as a whole looks like it’s more encouraged by Costco than disappointed by Walgreens.

Walmart (WMT, + 1.25% ) and Kroger (KR, +0.7% ) are joining Costco in positive territory. Walgreens looks like more of the outlier at the bottom of list.

The weakness from Walgreens looks not just COVID specific, but also geographically specific.

UK drugstore (or chemist) chain Boots was a chief reason for the poor performance, with the company highlighting a “dramatic reduction in footfall” as its beauty and fragrance counters were effectively closed.

The company says UK “retail conditions are expected to remain very depressed, despite gradual easing of restrictions,” but Boots was already facing problems ahead of the lockdown. The chain was in a restructuring plan designed to kickstart growth in the UK market that included job cuts and store closures.

In its U.S. market, Walgreens reported comparable sales up 3.5% for the quarter, excluding tobacco. The trend to lower-margin items during lockdown restrictions and employment uncertainty isn’t surprising and echoes recent results from Rite Aid (RAD, +0.1% ).

Demand for vitamins and PPI boosted health and wellness sales 9%, but with people staying indoors, beauty product sales fell 9%. Those should balance out with reopening (although that timeline remains very uncertain).

The Consumer Staples sector has been indicating an economic recovery throughout the second quarter. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) has been underperforming the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) since April.