Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +1.7% pre-market after Piper Sandler upgrades units to Overweight from Neutral with a $22 price target, seeing an attractive entry point following the recent pullback.

Enterprise remains one of the best positioned midstream companies given its relatively stronger balance sheet, a focused management team, and an integrated asset base from the wellhead to the water, Piper analyst Pearce Hammond writes.

The company also is a potential beneficiary if the Dakota Access oil pipeline shut down, as capital is allocated to the Permian Basin and away from the Bakken, Hammond says.

EPD's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.