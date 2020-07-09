Canaccord Genuity raises Five9's (NASDAQ:FIVN) price target by $30 to $130 despite software valuations sitting at a level the firm hasn't seen in 15 years.

Analyst David Hynes says the firm would be "lying if we said we weren’t a little nervous in software these days," but he says Five9 tops his "confidence meter" as a company where "near term fundamentals are a lock."

Hynes sees "a very realistic path" to FIVN accelerating growth "as 2021 plays out."

Canaccord maintains a Buy rating. Five9 has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

Five9 shares are flat pre-market at $118.20.