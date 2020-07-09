Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announces preliminary Q2 results and business updates.

Net product revenues are expected to be ~$20M, (-23% Y/Y).

MACI net revenue of ~$15M, (-27% Y/Y).

Epicel net revenue of ~$5M, (-8% Y/Y).

As of June 30, the company had ~$81M in cash and investments and no debt.

MACI implants increased ~21% in June compared June 2019.

MACI biopsies increased ~23% in June compared same period for previous year 2019.

Approx. 70% of scheduled MACI cases that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled.

Epicel graft volume increased ~20% in the May through June period compared to the same period in 2019 and Epicel biopsies increased by ~6% in Q2, vs. Q2 2019.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its Q2 2020 financial results and business highlights on August 5 at 8:30 am ET.