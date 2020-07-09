Ahead of Q2 earnings season, Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak raises JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to Outperform from Peer Perform.

Raises Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Peer Perform from Underperform.

Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) and Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to Peer Perform from Outperform.

Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Underperform from Peer Perform.

Chubak's Outperform rating on JPMorgan is more bullish than the Quant rating of Neutral and aligns with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).

Compare JPM, WFC, SCHW, AMTD stock performance over the past five years: